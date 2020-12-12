Share:

From Central Asian countries and Siberia every year in winters, when the temperature falls beyond certain limits, millions of birds migrate toward other parts of the world for the sake of food and shelter. By using the Indus Flyway route, many of these migratory birds travel 4500km and show their abundance in some areas of Pakistan. According to a rough estimation, it is observed that one million migratory birds visit Pakistan every year. Major species of houbara bustards, gees, cranes, wader, teals, pintails and pelicans visit Pakistan every year. In Pakistan, these birds occupy important sites like Tanda Dam Kohat, Mangla Dam AJK, Haleji Lack and Keenjhar Lake Thatta, Badeen, Nanger Parker and Coastal areas of Karachi. These migratory birds stay in Pakistan from November to February and then fly back to their homes. Climate change in the last few decades adversely affected these historic migratory practices.

In Pakistan, the number of migratory birds has decreased from 1.7 million in 1992 to less than 1 million in recent times. Migratory birds have changed their routes from Pakistan.

Climate change is also altering the timing of reproductive cycles of fishes and plants in Pakistan. As a result, when these migratory birds arrived in Pakistan, fishes are too small and plants have not produced seeds yet. So there is a shortage of food, which is not a welcoming sign for these birds. Haleji Lake in Thatta district of Sindh is a freshwater lake that hosts a number of migratory birds. Previously 200 species of migratory birds were arriving in Haleji lake but in the recent year, only 70 species are seen. The reason behind this decrease in migratory birds is climate change and fewer monsoon rains. Anthropogenic activities like pollution of water bodies and deforestation around these water reservoirs worsen the conditions for migratory birds.

Many migratory birds including cranes and eagles use these areas for their breading. Due to chemical pollutants in water, the eggs of these birds are damaging and results in a decrease in the overall population of these birds. As a result of this, many birds species are going extinct. If we do not take measure to stop or reverse the climate changes, many birds species will be near extinct soon.

Protection of these innocent birds is necessary, not only for these birds but for ourselves. The government should adopt a long term policy to save these migratory birds. In a survey report it was observed that in Sindh, the number of migratory birds has increased from 248105 in 2019 to 741042 in 2020. Besides this, migratory birds stayed longer this year in Pakistan as compared to previous years. These results are encouraging and give us hope that if the government makes a long term policy for migratory birds and bring awareness to the local public, we can save these innocent birds.

DR SAHAR MALIK, HALEEMA ZEENAT,

MAHTAB ZAFAR, ANAM LIAQUAT, MUHAMMAD ZAMEER,

Lahore.