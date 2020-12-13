Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that both the promotion of tourism and conservation of the natural environment in tourist areas were priority of the provincial government. The government was not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making concerted efforts at the same time to conserve the natural beauty of tourist spots by promoting eco-tourism in the province.

In a statement, he said ‘Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism’ (TREK) initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government recently launched with the collaboration of Tourism Department, World Bank and Nestle Pakistan would prove to be a milestone in keeping the tourist resorts cleaner and restoring a balance between nature and tourism. It may be recalled here that the TREK initiative of the provincial government was formally launched by Prime Minister Imran khan recently in Islamabad.

The Chief Minister said that the TREK initiative was aimed at inculcating the basic concept and importance of “Responsible Tourism” in tourists, local residents, private sector enterprises, local authorities and communities in tourist destinations. The initiative, he added, would support more awards, advocacy and actions focused on responsible tourism.

Mahmood Khan termed the launching of the TREK initiative as a high need of the hour and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become the first province to launch such an important initiative which would help a great deal to create a balance between nature and tourism by promoting environment friendly and responsible tourism. Besides conservation of the environment, he said, the initiative would also help sustain the wellbeing of the local people.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the Tourism Department for launching the TREK initiative and expressed gratitude for the World Bank and Nestle Pakistan for their support in the initiative. He expressed the hope that all partner organisations would give their best to achieve the set targets of the initiative.