LAHORE - Senior Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan has helped in significantly reducing the price of sugar in Punjab and in the last one month, the average price of sugar has come down to Rs 31 per kg.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said that sugar is available at Rs 75 per kg in different cities while the ex-mill price of sugar in Faisalabad is up to Rs 70 per kg. He added that the import of sugar has also helped in bridging the gap between demand and supply and the people have got significant relief from the timely decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Aleem further said that the district administration has taken joint initiatives along with Punjab Food Department to ensure availability of sugar, wheat and flour in the open market in all the cities of the province and low supply of these commodities is also underway in the ‘Sahulat Bazars’ in Punjab. Meanwhile, in his another tweet, Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem said that it has been confirmed that the current second wave of corona is more dangerous than before and there is a need for the people not to lose their footing at any cost and they should not ignore SOPs by taking all precautionary measures to avoid this situation.He appealed to the citizens not to be misled by anyone for the safety of themselves and others as the situation would not be brought under control by the slightest carelessness. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken steps to deal with corona and his strategy was acknowledged by all nationally and international forms.

Aleem said that now we are facing the same situation again and in any case we have to be safe from this epidemic.

Senior Minister of Punjab said that it is not wise to play with the lives of the people and in his recent message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also warned to prevent from corona.