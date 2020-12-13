Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education in order to provide relief to the low-income private schools of the city has considered granting them interest-free loans to support them in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The matter was discussed in a meeting held between association of low-income private schools with Secretary Federal Education Ministry Farah Hamid. The meeting was also attended by Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Zia Batool.

In the meeting, both sides discussed taking measures for granting interest-free loans to the low-income private schools to cover up the financial gap created for the sector during COVID-19.

Along with providing interest-free loans, the ministry will also facilitate private schools with one year extension in registration, sending admissions in Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and calling students in the classes once in week.

Meanwhile, private schools also vowed opening of the educational institutions from January 1st at any cost.

The low-income private schools institutions delegation was represented by President All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Abrar Hussain.

The delegation in the meeting with federal secretary conveyed about problems faced by the private schools due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the federal secretary assured the delegation about measures being taken by the government to facilitate the education sector in this situation.

She announced extending the registration time of private schools upto one year, which will provide them more time.

The federal secretary also informed that a summary to provide interest-free loans to low income private schools has been prepared which will cover the financial gap of the private schools in the city.

She said that the interest-free loans will be provided on easy terms. She also said that the date of admission submission in FBISE in matriculation and intermediate will be also extended so no student will remain deprived of appearing in the board exams.

It was also decided in the meeting that private schools will be allowed inviting students to schools once in week to facilitate students in preparing homework, holding exams, and continuity of educational activities.

The private schools delegation also appreciated government for taking significant decisions to facilitate private schools.

The delegation assured the government official in the meeting that private schools will cooperate with government in its decisions. However, private schools delegation also vowed that all educational institutions will be opened on January 11 following the announcement of the government.

“No further closure will be accepted regarding closing the institutions,” said Malik Abrar.