KASUR - Four members of a family were found dead at their home on Sehari road, in the jurisdiction of Sheikhum police station here on Saturday.

According to police, the family of brick kiln worker Tanvir (52) slept after taking meal on Friday night. This morning, a neighbour found Tanvir in precarious condition and found dead his wife Asia Bibi (44), daughter Iqra (7), sons-Afzal (5) and Tayyab (2).

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem. Police told media that tainted meal might be the cause of their death. However, Sheikhum police were looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur.

The Chief Minister has sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and police authorities, and directed to investigate the incident.