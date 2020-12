Share:

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that improvement in the basic infrastructure of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of the government to make it more attractive for tourists.

Talking to delegation in Islamabad today (Sunday), he said the government is ready to encourage private sector to develop tourism.

He assured that steps would be taken on priority basis to address the public issues. He said the transportation system in the territory will also be improved.