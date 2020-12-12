Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has agreed in a consultation meeting that establishment of Mango Development Council will be explored which will have representation from all stakeholders, including farmers, traders, research institutes, etc.

Ministry of Commerce hosted a consultative session on the issues pertaining to exports of mango, via video-link. The session was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment. Both public and private sector were represented.

The participants included Waheed Ahmad, chairman of Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), farmers, and exporters of mangoes. Officials of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), and Department of Plant Protection (DPP) were also present.

After a brief presentation by the Agro Wing of Commerce Division, the participants noted with appreciation that mangoes export is maintaining a positive trajectory and Pakistani mangoes are now getting better prices as compared to previous years. The export of mango increased to USD 104 million in 2019-20 from USD 78 million in the previous year. The main markets for Pakistan’s export are United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting also discussed in detail all bottlenecks being faced by growers and exporters of mangoes. The main issues identified were meeting the compliance requirements, high freight charges, lack of cold storage facilities at the airports and insufficient water/vapour treatment facilities.

After extensive discussions, it was agreed that the TDAP will examine all the legal issues for operationalising the already-imported Vapour Heat Treatment Plant, presently lying at the Expo Centre Karachi. It was also agreed that the MOC will focus on exploring new markets and obtain tariff concessions for export of mangoes. Dawood advised the TDAP to double its efforts for marketing Pakistani mangoes abroad.

It was agreed that efforts will be made to establish cold storage areas on airport and shipping ports. It was also agreed that the Ministry of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be approached for reserving a dedicated area for mango consignments. The CAA will also be approached to install bigger scanners for scanning the consignments instead of loading and unloading of small crates.