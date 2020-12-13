Share:

MULTAN - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar on Saturday said that the incumbent government was following the policy to put the country on road to progress and providing basic facilities to masses at their door steps.

He said that early completion of water and drainage schemes in the city and issuance of new schemes was top priority so that masses could get benefit from basic facilities projects.

Malik Amir Dogar expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after inauguration of new disposal station construction work near Zakariya Town here.

He said that that sewerage was the biggest issue of Multan and added that it’s going to be resolved now due to special interest of the government.

He informed that Punjab government has provided billions of rupee funds to resolve the sewerage issue of the city and work to replace outdated sewerage lines at various areas was underway with rapid pace.

He said that construction of new disposal station near Zakariya Town was a milestone and the urban population of this area will get rid-off the drainage issues after completion of the project.

Earlier, giving briefing, MD WASA Nasir Iqbal said that seven kanals land was acquired for 22 cusec disposal station while total cost of the project was over Rs 190 million.

He informed that 80 percent building work of the disposal station has been completed and added that special measures were taken to avoid from environmental pollution.

He said that drainage issues of Zakariya Town phase 1,II,III, Ahmadabad, Razaabad and other areas will be addressed after completion of the project concerned. Chairman MDA Ashraf Nasir Khan, Director Works WASA Shahzad Munir and others were also present on this occasion.