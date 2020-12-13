Share:

Ruling party leader Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan has challenged the opposition alliance to place 50,000 chairs at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

In his video statement, the provincial minister for colonies and prisons, said that holding of the rally despite the second wave of coronavirus and threat issued by necta of possible terrorist activity, is tantamount to risking the lives of people in danger.

Challenging the opposition parties, he said that if the opposition parties filled 50000 chairs at the rally venue then he will quit the politics.

He said that the opposition parties should end their drama and present themselves for the accountability for the corruption they conducted in their rule.

The Minister said that the PDM has not shaped even the one-fifth part of the Minar-e-Pakistan for conducting the rally adding that they have placed chairs at a distance of 10 fit and it can not be sum up to more than 7 thousands.

He said that the PDM leadership is claiming participation of activists from all over the country despite that which sort of revolution they wanted to bring in with the seven thousands chairs.

Fayyaz Chohan said that the opposition parties should feel shame over placing seven thousand chairs in the rally venue adding that the number of chairs in the rally has already endorsed failure of the PDM rally.