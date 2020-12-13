Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mah­mood Qureshi Saturday said that human rights violations and cruelty to innocent peo­ple of Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had ex­posed the real brutal face of India before the world.

India was constantly ignor­ing international laws and committing grave human rights violations in IIOJK, he said this while talking to peo­ple of his constituency here. The grave human rights vio­lations were enough to awake world conscience, he stated. Voices against "Hindutva poli­cy" were also coming from in­side India, Qureshi said, add­ing that Pakistan would also continue to inform interna­tional community about the nefarious designs of India.

"India should not be in any misunderstanding. Pakistan is capable of responding in befitting manner, in case of any foreign aggression", the foreign minister stated. He also stressed upon the international commu­nity to exert pressure on India in order to keep innocent people of the occupied valley safe and se­cure from Indian brutalities. The world should also ensure strict adherence to human rights in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he remarked.

Qureshi also criticised Pa­kistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and stated that the alli­ance's politics was about to col­lapse. Opposition would have to face accountability process, Qureshi said, adding that there would be no NRO. The for­eign minister hinted that PDM was pursuing foreign agenda, which aimed at creating unrest in the country.

The Opposition coalition was bound to failure, Qureshi main­tained. PDM was divided on is­sue of resignations, Qureshi said, adding that differences on resig­nations were started surfacing.

About the country's econ­omy, he said that country's economy was heading towards rapid improvement and the re­cent report of Asian Develop­ment Bank was evident in that regard. Sugar price reduced quickly within one month and he termed it a good sign.

The government was taking every possible step to abolish inflation, he added. The govern­ment was fighting against the mafia, he stated, and hoped the government would control in­flation soon. The second wave of coronavirus was very much severe, he added. The masses should follow SOPs and refrain from joining public gatherings, said Qureshi. The government was taking all possible mea­sures to save public from the pandemic and keep the econ­omy flourishing, he added. Qureshi stated that he was well aware of the problems of the constituency. He however add­ed that huge funds were being spent in the constituency.