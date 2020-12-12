Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tested at the prestigious University of Cambridge by one of Times Magazine’s most influential people of 2020, Dr. Ravi Gupta, the engineered coating on the masks is the ONLY technology that has been tested and proven to kill Covid-19 virus. Invisi Smart has been mentioned in the British Medical Journal and is already creating waves globally and is now all set to make its mark in Pakistan. Usable for up to 30 days, not only is it cost effective but practical - even after washing with water, the protection shield remains intact. Adjustable ear straps offer optimal comfort that don’t take pressure to the ears, and the Invisi Smart protection coating is proven to kill the virus that comes into contact with it.

Safety and comfort have never been seen like this before! Now available to order in Pakistan via their Instagram page, the safety and well-being of you and your loved ones is just a click away.