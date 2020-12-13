Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that there are “threat alerts” with regard to the public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Lahore.

He told reporters that coronavirus situation is also very alarming and 36 people died during the last 24 hours in the Punjab province. “In such a situation, playing with the lives of the people is by no means appropriate and cannot be allowed,” he said while talking to media persons during his visit to the Lahore’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where he also inspected the construction work on the Mother & Child Hospital building.

“Whatever action will be done it will be according to law. All are requested to avoid such things which result in playing with the lives of the people. Such issues can be discussed together. The government will take every step according to law,” the chief minister said.

To another question, he said that there is no difference with the allies and all are on board. He said that in this situation of Covid-19, no public gatherings and rallies are being organised anywhere in the world.

“Why these people are bent upon holding public rallies and meetings when the same is not being done anywhere? What is the need for rallies (and) what is the emergency?” he asked referring to the protest rally of the PDM.

“We must refrain from such acts and should not take the law into our own hands.”

The government will complete its legal proceedings with regard to the opposition’s public meeting. Replying to another question, Usman Buzdar stated that the government is going to launch a four-year program for the nursing sector as the same has in great demand in Pakistan and abroad as well.

A convention of nurses will be convened soon and their promotion and service structure-related issues will be resolved, he said. Service structure and promotion rules are being made. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education, Secretary Information and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the under construction Mother & Child Hospital in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to review the progress of the project and inspect the construction work.

Buzdar directed to further accelerate the pace on the project and said that this project will cost Rs 7 billion out of which Rs 4 billion have been allocated for the construction of building whereas the remaining three billion will be spent to procure medical equipment and machinery.

He said that state-of-the-art Mother & Child Hospital will consist of 600-beds. He said that the addition of these beds will increase the number of 910 beds of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to a total of 1,510.

Treatment facilities of complicated diseases of the women will be provided in this hospital and this project is of great significance with regard to the health of mother and child.

He said that the credit of this hospital goes to the people-friendly PTI government whose priority has always been the health sector. He said that a healthy mother & child guarantee a healthy society.

We believe in hard work instead of lip service and take practical measures and Mother & Child Hospital is proof of this fact.

Usman Buzdar said that he is personally monitoring development projects of Lahore. He further maintained that work is being speedily carried out on Mother & Child Hospital and the government is making serious efforts for the early completion of this project. He said that PTI will have the honour of constructing a General Hospital in Lahore after 28 years over an area of 124-Kanal which will be completed at a sum of Rs 9 billion. The government will not only make sure the timely completion of development projects but also ensure transparency in these projects.

While talking to the media, Usman Buzdar said that building of Mother & Child Hospital will have 10 storeys including two basements and 8 floors. There will be no shortage of funds in the construction of the hospital.

He disclosed that funds have been issued for the construction of the hospital even today. He said that the construction work of the hospital is being speedily carried out and I have directed to further accelerate it.

There will be no compromise on the quality of construction work, he warned. This will become a state-of-the-art hospital where modern and latest gyne treatment facilities will be made available. No other hospital in Pakistan will have such kind of medical facilities, he added.