ISLAMABAD-She played a fierce and fearsome warrior of Asgard in the first two Thor films. And Jaimie Alexander will be back in the role of Sif for the franchise’s fourth installment, titled Thor: Love And Thunder. As reported, the Blindspot actress, 36, will not only return to the Thor movies, but also is likely to appear on the upcoming Disney+ series offshoot Loki. Alexander’s casting news surfaced amid the crush of announcements from Disney on occasion of their Investor Day. During the event, upwards of 20 Marvel series or movies were announced or teased further, on top of 10 newly revealed Star Wars properties. Jaimie first portrayed Sif in 2011’s Thor, before reprising the role in Thor: The Dark World two years later. She was not included in 2017‘s third installment, Thor: Ragnarok, which is regarded as the best of the series so far. Other Thor details coming out of the Disney Investors Presentation included more information on Christian Bale‘s villain role, whose name is Gorr the God Butcher. Buzz for the new film, to be directed by Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi, has already been high, as it will feature Oscar winner Natalie Portman taking on the mantle of Thor. Portman was also featured in the first two Thor films, as Chris Hemsworth/Thor’s love interest, but skipped the third.