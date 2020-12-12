Share:

WELLINGTON-A brilliant spell from Kyle Jamieson had West Indies on the brink of following on at stumps on day two, trailing by 336 runs with just two wickets left.

West Indies were 124/8 at stumps on day two as New Zealand gained an upper hand in the Wellington Test. After bowling out New Zealand for 460, Windies found themselves in early trouble as Tim Southee sent back Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck in the third over. John Campbell and Darren Bravo appeared edgy as the New Zealand new ball bowlers tested both sides of the bat. Just as it seemed Bravo was settling in for the long haul, having faced nearly 30 balls for his seven, he gifted a return catch to Southee and departed.

Disaster struck in Kyle Jamieson’s first over, the best one of the day, as he created chances off the first two balls before getting rid of Campbell off the third. Jamieson’s fuller length caused more issues as Roston Chase played all around an inswinger to be cleaned up next ball. On a hat-trick, Jamieson bowled another sharp inswinger that hit Jermaine Blackwood on the pads. New Zealand reviewed the on-field decision against them, but the ball was going down leg and the hat-trick was averted.

Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks carried them to tea, but the script was pretty much written by then with the visitors at 42/4. Like at Seddon Park, in the face of adversity, Blackwood opened up to play a few strokes after the break. Aided by a dogged Brooks, Windies slowly rebuilt as Blackwood completed a second fifty-plus score in as many innings.

The Black Caps needed a breakthrough and stand-in skipper Tom Latham called on Jamieson, who promptly delivered with the wicket of Brooks, who shouldered arms to one angling in and was bowled. Bowling changes worked perfectly for Latham as Southee returned to the attack to get rid of the dangerous Blackwood for 69. Jason Holder didn’t last long either as Jamieson snaffled him and Alzarri Joseph, last Test’s batting hero for Windies, in the same over.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand lost Jamieson for 20, the first time he had been dismissed below 40 in his short Test career. Southee didn’t last long either as Joseph captured his second wicket of the day. Nicholls found able company in Neil Wagner, who cracked three fours and a six in his first 11 balls at the crease. Nicholls brought up his 150 soon enough, and Wagner was put down by Joseph off Gabriel. Wagner smashed 18 runs off one Joseph over and went on a full-fledged attack to complete a 36-ball half-century. Wagner’s onslaught was halted as Roston Chase snared Nicholls and Boult in the same over to wrap up the New Zealand innings for 460. West Indies had a few overs to survive until tea but lost four wickets in the period to once again play catch up.

SCORES IN BRIEFS:

NEW ZEALAND 460 (H Nicholls 174, N Wagner 66, W Young 43, D Mitchell 42; S Gabriel 3/93, A Joseph 3/109, R Chase 2/54) vs

WEST INDIES 124/8 in 52 overs (J Blackwood 69, K Jamieson 5/34, T Southee 3/29.