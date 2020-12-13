Share:

KHYBER - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man here in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Saturday.

According to police, Gul Khan son of Ghani Khan, a resident of district Charsadda, was on his way to bazaar from Hospital Chowk when unknown assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him and killed him on the spot. The killers managed to escape successfully after committing the crime, police said. Station Home Officer (SHO) Ibrahim Shinwari said that the motorcycle had been recovered besides identification of the murderers had been made who would soon be apprehended.