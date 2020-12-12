Share:

ABU DHABI - Max Verstappen denied Mercedes a final front-row lockout of the season by snatching pole position in the dying seconds of Saturday’s qualifying for the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman steered his Honda-powered Red Bull around the 5.5km-long Yas Marina circuit in one minute, 35.246 seconds edging Mercedes’ provisional pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas by just 0.025 seconds. World champion Lewis Hamilton, back in the car after his COVID-19-enforced absence at last week’s Sakhir Grand Prix, was third but only 0.086 seconds off the pace. “I said before I went into qualifying, it’s going to be the final send of the season and we did that,” said Verstappen after taking his third career pole and first this season. “The whole year when you’re behind getting closer, it’s getting sometimes a bit frustrating.” Verstappen’s dazzling display under the floodlights means it will be only the second time in 17 races this season that Mercedes haven’t started from the front. Hamilton said he still wasn’t back to full fitness after only just having recovered from COVID-19.