RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan yesterday once again invited the Opposition for dialogues.

He said that the government was ready to hold talks with the Opposition but no compromise would be made on NRO and corruption cases.

Addressing a press conference at PTI Public Secretariat here yesterday, the minister said on behalf of the prime minister, he offered talks to Opposition as he invited them for the solution of national and international issues. “The opposition will give suggestions to solve the Kashmir issue and relations with India,” he said.

He said that the government was also ready to talk with the Opposition on election reforms.

He, however, warned the Opposition not to take the government’s offer for negotiations as its weakness.

The minister said that the PPP would not resign from assemblies as a large number of PML-N leaers are not supporting this idea. “I don’t know about the Punjab Assembly but in National Assembly, many PML-N legislators contacted us as they had differences on their stance on national issues.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already announced to go to bye-elections if the Opposition resigns from the parliament. He said that the Opposition will not get anything through public meetings and rallies but it would spread Covid-19 virus in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed the Opposition to postpone rallies and processions for two or three months for the public interest in view of the second wave of coronavirus,” he said and added that opposition should stop public meetings in the larger interest.

He said that the government would take strict action against the organizers of public meetings and leaders of political parties for violating coronavirus SOPs.