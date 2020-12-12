Share:

Irrespective of the statement by PML-N’s Maryam about the death of her grandmother and former PM Nawaz/ CM Punjab Shahbaz’s mother in London, the spate of needless statements by multiple spokespersons of PTI and few ministers were in bad taste and against the spirit of Islamic teachings, our culture and traditions. Prudence demands that sanity prevails, with the PM and his government taking a lead.

Political differences should not assume the status of tribal enmity. This country faces numerous serious issues, an acute economic crisis, with threats of terrorism and extremism from our arch-rival India, and a pandemic posing a danger to the public. These challenges demand that the Federal Government and all state institutions adopt Quaid’s motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline. This divisive political “Modus Operandi”, a legacy of Raj’s colonial occupation, reminds us of the damage done to the USA by Donald Trump and the likes of Zia to Pakistan. While America is likely to survive, given the strength of their institutions and Writ of Constitution, we, unfortunately, may suffer. Violence, intimidation or threats of use of force never solves political issues but always damages societies where such practices exist.

Those who hold constitutional offices of President/PM and other paid public offices of importance must follow the constitution in letter and spirit. It would only serve them if they were to make a phone call to condole with their political adversaries at such times when anyone has lost a mother, father, sibling or a child. Let us follow the teachings of our Holy Prophet PBUH.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.