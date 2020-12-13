Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal sacked nine police employees over corruption and misuse of power whereas force retirement for a police official as well as various punishments were awarded to other employees.

DPO conducted ‘Ardal room’ at police lines on Saturday to hear the inquiries against the police employees. Hassan Iqbal sacked nine police employees including two Hawaladars after allegations proved against them. Similarly, sentence of force retirement was awarded to an official, another demoted, services of four sub-inspectors and four ASIs confiscated, censure punishments were also awarded to four sub-inspectors and five assistant sub-inspectors.

DPO said that police officials and employees which were involved in cruelty and oppression with citizens didn’t expect any relaxation. He directed police officials to cooperate politely with citizens.

A police official, accused of cutting tree from Khan Canal located in Alipur Tehsil was arrested on Saturday.

Hawaldar Mukhtar Hussein was alleged of cutting a tree marked as a state property erected in series of line around the canal, an official from city police station Alipur said. He was arrested after registering first information report under Sections 379, 427, 34, etc. of the Pakistan Penal Code on report of Forest department authority.

Police arrest 2 POs

Sanawan Police rounded up four criminals including two Proclaimed Offenders (PO) with an automatic Kalashnikov and 20 litre liquor on Saturday early morning. The action was taken under the ongoing crackdown against criminal. The proclaimed offenders were identified as Muhammad Nauman son of Sabir Hussain and Muhammad Sajid son of Ghulam Hazir, resident of Moza Pati Naich, who were wanted in a number of cases.

Station House Officer Sanawan police station Asmat Abbas said cases were registered against them and first information report was lodges under article 216.

In another raid, police recovered 20 litre toxic liquor from Muhammad Naseer son of Hashim after arresting him from Sher Sultan. He was booked under Article 504/20. Police said action against criminals would be continued unabated.