FAISALABAD - One person was killed while 8 others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Dijkot police station on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing at each other in Jhok Kharlan near Roshanwala Bypass. During this clash, one Muzaffar (32) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue-122 shifted 8 others to hospital for treatment including--Muhammad Ali (45), Abid Ali (35), Ataul Mohsan (40), Manzoor (32), Muhammad Irfan (28), Khizar Hayat (35), Zeeshan (27) and Hasan Raza (17). Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary to submit a report in this regard at the earliest. The RPO also directed the area police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits so that they could be brought to justice without any delay, spokesman added.