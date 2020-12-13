Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Devel­opment and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said Paki­stan and China would work to­gether to take the mega Chi­na Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to new heights.

“The great nations of Paki­stan and China will work to­gether to strengthen CPEC to take it to a higher level for mu­tual prosperity of both nations”, he said in a tweet. He informed that he would personally hold four meetings in next fortnight to address all outstanding issues of CPEC projects. Earlier, the Em­bassy of China in Pakistan said through its official twitter ac­count that the Chinese compa­nies were com­mitted to the new phase of CPEC cooper­ation under guidance of two governments.

It also appreciated Asad Umar and Chairman CPEC Authori­ty Asim Bajwa for meeting with representatives from CPEC proj­ects to discuss ways forward. The minister held a meeting on Thursday with all the compa­nies working on coal to gas and coal to liquid projects. During the meeting, Asad Umar said induc­tion of this new technology will unlock vast local energy reserves and go a long way in enhancing energy security of Pakistan and for this purpose a policy frame­work was being developed.