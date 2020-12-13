Share:

Pakistan has reported 72 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 438,425. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,796 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,369 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 194,359 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 127,212 in Punjab 52,092 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34,579 in Islamabad, 17,737 in Balochistan, 7,663 in Azad Kashmir and 4,783 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,351 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,149 in Sindh, 1,463 in KP, 368 in Islamabad, 191 in Azad Kashmir, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,032,390 coronavirus tests and 42,222 in the last 24 hours. 383,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,471 patients are in critical condition.