Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Covid-19 positivity ratio remained 6.59 percent in the country as the authorities found Karachi as the city with the highest positivity ratio at 20.88 percent.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), AJK was recorded with 8.7 percent positivity ratio, Balochistan 10.48 percent, GB 1.23 percent, Islamabad 4.27 percent, KP 4.12 percent, Punjab 3.87 percent, and positivity ratio in Sindh was recorded at 12.91 percent during the last 24 hours on Saturday morning.

Karachi is followed by Peshawar with 15.05 percent positivity ratio when it comes to cities followed by Muzaffarabad at 11.20 percent.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 4.56 percent in Lahore, 9.94 percent in Rawalpindi, 2.36 percent in Faisalabad, 1.9 percent in Multan, 8.33 percent in Hyderabad, 15.05 percent in Peshawar, 5.76 percent in Swat, 8.6 percent in Abbottabad, 3.72 percent in Quetta, 4.27 percent in Islamabad, 7.87 percent in Mirpur and 11.2 percent in Muzaffarabad.

According to the NCOC, as of Saturday, there were 2470 Covid patients in critical condition across the country and the number of critical patients was rising fast. The NCOC said that the current fatality rate in the country remained 2 percent against 2.24 percent globally. The deceased include 71 percent males. About 76 percent of them were of the age of over and above 50 years; 72 percent of the deceased had chronic co-morbidities while 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized. The stats show that 58 percent of the hospitalized patients remained on ventilator.

Meanwhile, the country recorded at least 2,729 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24-hour period. The virus also claimed at least 71 lives in the country, however, health authorities reported that 2,116 recovered from the virus. The death toll has now reached 8,724 and there are now 45,124 active cases in the country.