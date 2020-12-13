Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the share of clean and green energy in the country will be enhanced to 60 percent of the total energy by 2030.

In his virtual address to the UN-hosted Climate Ambition Summit yesterday night, he said that Pakistan will have nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change by planting trees and increasing national parks.

“I assure you that Pakistan will be doing its best to make its contribution to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Imran Khan told the summit to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement.

He vowed to produce 60 per cent clean energy in the country through renewable resources by the year 2030, scrap its coal-based power projects, and run 30 percent of its vehicles on electricity. He said Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions were less than one percent, “yet and sadly, we are the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.”

The prime minister who has won accolades globally for his ambitious tree plantation campaign said his government had decided to have nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change by planting 10 billion trees in the next three years. Imran Khan said Pakistan increased the number of national parks and its protected areas from 30 to 45.

He said his government had also decided not to have any more power based on coal and had scarped two such projects that were supposed to generate 2600MWs. He said these power projects have been replaced by hydro-electricity.

Referring to the country’s indigenous coal reserves, he said, “we have decided to produce energy either by coal to liquid or coal to gas, so that we do not have to burn coal to meet our needs.

He said all energy produced in Pakistan by year 2030 will be clean energy through renewable resources.

The event was addressed by a number of world leaders as the United Nations warned that current commitments to tackle rises in global temperatures were inadequate.

The UN, Britain and France co-hosted the online summit, with the organizers hoping to announce “new and ambitious plans to tackle the climate challenge.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his economic team for bringing sugar prices down through multi pronged strategy.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said sugar is being sold at a national average of 81 rupees per kilogram while it was on 102 rupees per kilogram last month.

Prime Minister’s words were echoed by his team members as Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Hammad Azhar took to Twitter to hail the PTI government’s efforts to bring down the price.

Umar said when an attempt is made to change a corrupt system then those benefitting from it tend to resist but if the government is courageous then it succeeds in the end.

“The ex-mill and retail rates of sugar are down by approximately Rs30 per kg in the last one month,” wrote Hammad Azhar. “Competitive sugar import by [the] government, its supply at control rates and timely start of mills crushing season provided relief to both consumers and farmers.”

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interest in controlling prices of wheat, wheat flour and sugar, the rates have remained high this year. However, in the case of wheat and wheat flour, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported a reduction in prices on a monthly basis but the rates remained higher on a yearly basis. The federal government’s decision to import and export wheat and sugar has a direct bearing on prices in the domestic market. The PBS reported that wheat prices increased 36.6% in November over the same month a year ago in urban areas and 37.9% in rural areas. Prices of wheat flour rose 19.6% in rural areas. Sugar prices increased 35.8% in November in cities and 42.5% in villages over a year ago, according to the national data .