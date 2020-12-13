Share:

LAHORE - Parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday dave final touches to the plan of holding public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (today), despite not getting government permission and warning of possible terrorist attack.

The Punjab Government has imposed smart lockdown in the nearbly localities of the historic venue, whether to check spread of coronavirus or minimise the attendance of Opposition parties workers. Law enforcement agencies have also beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident in the gathering.

PML-N, the host of the rally, has made it clear that all the arrangements including stage, chairs, sound and lighting system would be put on place during the night.

PML-N delegation comprising former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Parvaiz Rasheed and former Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq visited Bilawal House to discuss strategy for the rally with the PPP leadership. PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bokhari, Sardar Latif Khosa and Qamar Zaman Kaira discussed arrangements for the rally and future strategy with the visiting PML-N delegation.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spent a busy day in Lahore.

He visted the residence of deceased party leader Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Awan to condole with his sons. He also attended a reception hosted by PPP leader Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Bilawal said that PPP knew how to arrange train and long marches and it would show its strength during the movement against the present regime.

He urged workers to participate in the Minar-e-Pakistan rally where the PDM leadership would announce future course of action.

Bilawal will leave his residence at noon on Sunday to attend public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He will address receptions at different places before attending luncheon reception by Maryam Nawaz at residence of former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Both the leaders then leave for Minar-e-Pakistan for attending PDM rally.

Delegations of Opposition parties continued visiting the venue to check arrangements for the much hyped PDM rally.

Talking to the media at Minar-e-Pakistan, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would be responsible for any untoward incident during the PDM rally.

He accused the government of creating hurdles in holding of public meeting. He said that PML-N has taken control of Greater Iqbal Park and the rally would be held as per given schedule. It is a peaceful rally.

The leaders will address it peacefully. But if the government continued interfering then any incident can happen for which the Bani Gala government will be responsible,” he said.

He urged civil servants not to become stooges of the puppet government as they would face cases and lose their jobs in case of any torture on peaceful political workers.

He challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to get cases registered while becoming a complainant himself.

He informed that arrangements for the rally – lighting, chairs and stage – would be completed by late Saturday night.

He said the vote would be respected in the country resulting in the establishment of a democratic government by accepting the people’s verdict. “We are ready to face every threat for achieving our objective of respect for the vote,” he said.

The Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in areas adjacent to the Minar-e-Pakistan as the administration banned all gatherings besides closing all businesses and offices.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government didn’t allow PDM to hold public meeting in the wake of alarming corona situation and security concerns.

Addressing a Press conference at PTI Lahore Secretariat, she said that the government didn’t put any obstacle in the way of Opposition as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Neither has any container been placed nor has any road been blocked, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is not afraid of any PDM meeting as such meetings cannot topple the government. She said the government wants to expose PDM before public.

She said that the Laborites have already rejected corrupt PDM politicians and as per the strategy of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the tall claims of opposition will be exposed on December 13.

She said that Maryam Safdar has no mandate to represent all parties of PDM as she is just a daughter of a convicted former Prime Minister.

She said that Maryam Safdar took the path of confrontation and anarchy. The PML-N is moving forward with an agenda of chaos, anarchy and confrontation, she said.

She said that the desire of PDM to topple the government will not be fulfilled and the government will complete its term.

She said that Opposition is doing politics at the cost of the life of the people and is totally unconcerned about the safety of general public.

She said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has planned to use innocent children of madrassahs for political purposes and gathered a private force to create anarchy.

She said that the government has an eye on all the illegal activities of PDM and CCTV cameras have been installed on the route from Jati Ummra to Minar-e- Pakistan to keep the record of their activities.

She said that Opposition is making unsuccessful efforts to intimidate the government by holding the processions.

The government will not let the desire of Opposition’s political martyrdom to be fulfilled, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan only has the credit to fill the whole ground of Minar-e-Pakistan with public and PTI gathered the largest public meetings in the history of Pakistan.