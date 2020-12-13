Share:

LAHORE - Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her statement on Saturday said that PDM show will remain a big flop and their Jaloos will get exposed today (Sunday). She said that Zinda Dillan-e-Lahore will reject the discarded elements today (Sunday). She termed holding of public procession during the corona pandemic a foolish act. She said that the gang of opposition is nothing in their mind but husk. She said that 36 patients died due to corona in Punjab during 24 hours. Number of new corona patients are 629 and Lahore has 62 thousand active corona patients. Number of corona patients in Punjab has reached to one lac 26 thousand 526 which is quite alarming. She said that 3,320 corona patients died in Punjab so far. In such situation, PDM’s call for public meeting is not less than putting lives of the people in danger. She prayed may Allah Almighty give them sanity.