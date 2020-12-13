Share:

Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI(F) leader, Moulana Fazlur Rehman hass announced that PDM will initiate long march in late January or Early February. He further said that the Opposition will come with resignations in hand. The announcement came during a rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday, hosted by the PML-N.

Moulana said that never in 73 years did India dare such a move but today has "illegally occupied Kashmir."

"Today the poor are unemployed and inflation has broken the backs of the people," he said, adding that the youth to whom golden dreams were shown have no source of income today.

PTI govt is more dangerous than coronavirus: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the rulers who dared the Pakistan

Democratic Movement (PDM) to fill the venue in their pharoah-like tone should come and behold Minar-e-Pakistan.

Addressing the PDM rally on Sunday, she said that thousands of people couldn't find place at the Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that even entire areas surrounding the venue is full.

The PML-N vice president while appealing the public to use face masks to avoid coronavirus said that the government is more dangerous than the coronavirus.

Further hitting out at the PTI government, Maryam Nawaz went on to say that country's development, sugar, wheat and flour have quarantined during the incumbent government's tenure.

Lashing out at PM Imran Khan, she said that the opposition and public know you very well, adding that the government officers also know you whose salaries were increased.

The PML-N vice president further said that Imran Khan, who had refused to give NRO for three years, was asking for NRO today but now Nawaz Sharif would not give NRO to those who were stealing bread and snatching the development of the people.

Maryam, welcoming supporters to the gathering, said: "Who would say in their pharoah-like tone that the PML-N should dare and fill the venue?"

"To them I say: Come and behold this full venue. The entire area surrounding the venue is full."

"Thousands could not find space here," she said.

Maryam also urged the supporters to give a warm welcome to leaders of other provinces that have arrived. She said that Lahore will be the binding force for all provinces.

Lauding the people of Lahore for the welcome they had shown her in the days leading up to the rally, she said that every nook and corner of the city had turned into a jalsa venue in the lead up to today. She said she will never be able to repay the people for the kindnesses shown to her in all her life.

She also requested the men present to respect and take care of and protect the women in attendance.

"I have received word that the media is being told to portray as if the rally failed. I know who is making these calls," Maryam said, adding: "The people of Lahore have thrown this anti-people government off from the heights of Minar-e-Pakistan."

The PML-N vice president also mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan, shaking her head in the negative, quoting him as saying: "I won't give an NRO."

She said that the prime minister is now asking the PDM and Nawaz Sharif for an NRO. "Tell me people of Lahore, will you give him an NRO?"

"Remember this Imran Khan, Taabedaar Khan," she said, referring to loud chants by the gathering.

"I was about to add one more thing but you have started cheering at the mention of Taabedaar Khan," she added.

Maryam said that far more dangerous than COVID-19 is " COVID-18 Taabedaar Khan Imran Khan". She said that because of "COVID-18" Pakistan's progress, along with its wheat, sugar, gas, electricity, salaries, medicines have all been put under "quarantine".

She said that the prime minister claims that the Opposition "do not know him" but not only do the Opposition "know him", so does every child, their mothers and the sick, from whose reach medicines have been put out.

The PML-N vice president also played two sets of videos, showing all of the promises made by PM Imran Khan, when the PTI held a jalsa, right under Minar-e-Pakistan.

"When a leader engages in corruption, it is the people who pay with inflation. So who is the real thief?" she asked.

Counting all of the premier's promises made pre-election, she asked whether all the hospitals and universities that were promised ever came to fruition.

"He used to say that PM House and Governor House would be turned into a university. But did it happen?"

She lamented the mismanagement at Khyber Teaching Hospital where six lives were lost due to a lack of availability of oxygen tanks.

Maryam said that the prime minister would say he will never take a loan. "I will not beg," she said, quoting him.

"The whole nation saw Taabedaar Khan set new debt records," she remarked

"When he does not have an answer to Nawaz Sharif's words, he says Nawaz Sharif is a traitor."

"Tell me, are any of Nawaz Sharif's demands unconstitutional?"

She said that the people of Lahore have "decided that Taabedaar Khan has to go".

Maryam said that Imran Khan is only worried about "saving his job". She urged the people: "Promise me, if you have to march towards Islamabad, you will march."

'Islamabad, we are coming': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal began his address by saying that "Things are in a dismal state with today's incompetent, illegal and unqualified government. People have nothing but curses in their hearts and on their lips."

"We have sacrificed our lives for this democracy. And we will defend this democracy and your votes with our blood," Bilawal added.

"When have we ever feared dictators? We have burned all our boats. Chains of oppression are broken. Your victory is near," he said. "InshaAllah this puppet government will be sent home."

"Now the selectors must hear us: You will have to accept the people's voice and decision. There is no other way. The time for dialogue is over.

Bilawal said that the "biggest joke" was being pulled with Punjab, where the "fake government" has no concern for the people's rights. "In the city of lights there is nothing but darkness," he added.

The PPP chairman said that PDM stands by the people of Lahore. "This isn't a fight for rule. This is a war to deliver roti, kapra and makaan (food, clothing and shelter). This is a war for the youth, for the labourers and for all of you."

Bilawal said that when students demand their rights through student unions, there is "police gardi", when doctors and nurses ask for their rights, force is used against them and when farmers ask for their rights, they are "martyred".

The PPP chairman said that all the Opposition parties have put aside their political differences and are standing together on the platform of PDM.

He said this was done "so we can restore your rightfully chosen leaders".

"Now there will be a long march! Islamabad we are coming! When we reach Islamabad, we will snatch the undeserving prime minister's resignation. We are united and we will chase out the puppet," he declared.

Govt's policies have failed: Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao addressing the gathering, said the platform is of the view that domestic and foreign

policies have failed.

"All institutions have become paralysed. We do not accept the inflation and unemployment and the country's economic policies," he said, adding that Pakistan ranks among the countries with the highest inflation in the region.

He lamented the poor clamouring for sugar and wheat.

"Imran Niazi blames the 'mafia' for the inflation, but it is you that [helped] the mafia," he said.

All politicians including Musharraf should be held accountable: Mengal

Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal has demanded that all politicians including Musharraf should be held accountable

for the supremacy of the constitution.

Addressing the PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that the government will not be allowed to tamper with the 18th amendment. In seventy years, the people of Balochistan have never seen a day in peace. Our villages were deserted and children were massacred in front of our mothers.

Akhtar Mengal said that the rulers call our rallies small gatherings, these are not rallies but funeral prayers of undemocratic forces.

He said that Gwadar was being divided like East Germany by erecting a fence. We do not want development that threatens our very existence.

He said island buyers in Australia and Dubai should also be held accountable. If the provinces were independent, Bangladesh would not have existed. If the constitution was superior, the constitution would not have been violated. If the rule of law had prevailed, the generals would not have ruled for 31 years.