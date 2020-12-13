Share:

ISLAMABAD-Officials of Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif raided a distillery and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, wine, empty bottles, and wine manufacturing tools, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following the directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, the spokesman added.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari including SHO Golra Police Station Inspector Shams–ul-Akber, ASI Rana Muhammad Saleem and others. The team conducted a raid at a distillery in Sari Saral area of Golra police station and arrested two bootleggers namely Tanveer Hussain Shah and Muhammad Zameer and recovered 100 wine bottles, 120 litres alcohol wine, empty bottles and wine manufacturing tools. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in supplying wine at various areas of twin cities. The DIG has appreciated the performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.