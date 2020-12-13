Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Superintendent Police, Motorway, Ayyub Khan Lodhi has urged transporters must switch on fog lights when driving on highways.

Talking to journalists, he said that some road accidents were reported as drivers did not switch on fog lights while the region had been experiencing dense fog. He said that whenever drivers felt sleep state, they should take rest at any roadside hotels and restaurants instead continuing driving.

He said that tractor-trolleys loaded with sugarcane used to cause disruption in traffic flow on highways.

“The negligence and wrong method of sugarcane loading on tractor-trolleys caused disruption in smooth traffic flow,” he said.

