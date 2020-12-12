Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prince William has recently paid tribute to the ‘national treasure’ Dame Barbara Windsor by taking the stage at a Christmas pantomime. The fitting tribute, given Dame Barbara’s frequent appearance as a pantomime star, saw Prince William, 38, briefly leave his family in the Royal Box to deliver a short speech on The London Palladium’s stage, in the West End. Addressing the audience ahead of the show, the Duke of Cambridge said: ‘Before I go on, I want to pause and pay tribute to a true national treasure, Dame Barbara Windsor, who so sadly passed away.

‘She was a giant of the entertainment world, and of course a legend on pantomime stages across the country including here at the London Palladium. And I know we’ll all miss her hugely.’ The star died at a London care home at the age of 83 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.