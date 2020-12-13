Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has decided to launch online payment system soon for e-tickets, in the wake of coronavirus situation as well as convenience of citizens.

After launch of the online e-payment system, citizens would no longer have to line up at banks for payment of e-challans, a spokesman for the PSCA told on Saturday. Then people would be able to pay e-challans through the Punjab e-pay online mobile application. The spokesperson said that electronic payments could be made through ATM, Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash and online banking system by using the Punjab e-pay app.

In order to pursue e-ticketing system and maintain a strict check on traffic rules’ violations, the PSCA has started sending an SMS to e-ticket defaulter vehicles’ owners so that they could pay the tickets on time. Otherwise their vehicles could be impounded by the police, added the spokesperson.

In the initial phase, SMS were being sent to five or more e-tickets defaulter vehicles’ owners, he said.

A mobile application had also been provided to the City Traffic Police by the PSCA through which e-tickets could be checked on-the-spot. The PSCA was issuing e-tickets to traffic laws’ violations pertaining to zebra crossing, over-speeding, line-lane violation and traffic signal violation, while the scope of PSCA e-ticketing could later be further extended to 24 types of traffic rules’ violations after the Punjab government approval, added the spokesman.

‘TEVTA striving for

providing quality education to female students’

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman said on Saturday that TEVTA was doing its best for providing quality education to its female students to enable them earn income reasonably.

Addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed ceremony between TEVTA and Beti welfare foundation here, he said that technical skill development and its compliance for women in various areas would broaden economic opportunities.

and encourage gender mainstreaming in Punjab.

He maintained that the TEVTA had previously taken various steps for women empowerment

including provision of soft loans through Akhuwat. He said the aim of MoU was to extend facilities

and cooperation to help women empowerment.

He mentioned the TEVTA and Beti foundation would launch the ‘Women Sector Skill Council’

to conduct on-ground and digital gender mainstreaming and sensitization advocacy sessions,

commence financial inclusion workshops for students and teachers of TEVTA.

He added the ‘Women Sector Skill Council’ would empower women and create a supportive

network in TEVTA.