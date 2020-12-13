Share:

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the PTI-led government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is striving for Pakistan's bright future, adding that this journey towards development will continue at the same pace.

His statement came ahead of the PDM jalsa in Lahore where Opposition leaders will try to convince the public to oust the government because of its "incompetency."

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, the information minister said that the government is committed to providing relief and all possible facilities to the poor masses.

"Despite the challenges, Pakistan's economic indicators are positive," he stated. "In the first half of the financial year, remittances increased by 27%, foreign direct investment by 150%, and cement production by 17%. In November, car sales increased by 68%, while sales of tractors and motorcycles also increased significantly."

A day ago, Shibli Faraz held a press conference where he warned Opposition parties against the embarrassment that will be caused because of their "blackmailing tactics", claiming that the Opposition leaders have submitted their resignations without any consultation or a unanimous strategy.

Citing the reduction in sugar prices, he said that due to PM Imran Khan's wisely-devised strategies, Pakistan's economy has been progressing towards betterment, making the lives and livelihood of people safe.