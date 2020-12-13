Share:

SWAT - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally announced nomination of its office-bearers for Swat district.

According to a press release issued by PTI Malakand region on Saturday, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Sharafat Ali has been nominated as district president, Muhammad Zahid khan (district general secretary), Hazrat Rehman Mama (senior vice president), Muhammad badar and Fazal Akbar baba (vice presidents) and Aziz-ur Rehman has been nominated as finance secretary.

The PTI Malakand division leadership claimed that selection of office-bearers for the district had been completed after proper consultation with party leaders and workers in the district.

However, sources claimed that the party had been facing a severe rift over the announcement of its officer-bearers as the angry leaders, who have been neglected, were planning to protest against the party’s leadership in the upcoming days.