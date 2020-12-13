Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form the government in Sindh and bring reforms in health, education, local government and home departments after resignations of lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from the provincial assembly.

The PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sherzaman said this while addressing a presser at Insaf House. Sherzaman stated that they welcome the decision of PPP to resign from Sindh assembly, asking the election commission of Pakistan to immediately hold by-elections on after the resignations’ approval.

He said that the PTI would form the government in Sindh too after winning by-polls and bring changes in the institutions. The PTI leader vowed to bring reforms in four departments and to give priority to health sector. “Health cards could not be issued in Sindh due to lethargic attitude of PPP. We will give health cards to the people of Sindh,” he added.

Sherzaman said that availability of free-of-cost medicines would be ensured at hospitals while ambulance service will also be uplifted. “The health department is kept by one family as earlier Zardari’s (Asif Ali Zardari) brother-in-law was heading the department as secretary and now his sister became the health minister,” he said.

He also vowed to bring reforms in education department, adding that the PPP’s mission was to keep the people of Sindh in ignorance. He said that buffalos are kept at public sector schools, teachers remain absent while the students are taught by watchmen.

Sherzaman said that ghost employees would be sacked from all departments and the people would be provided facilities in local towns and villages.

He stated that the third department which would be given special attention in the PTI’s Sindh government is the local government department as ‘there is hub of corruption in it’. He said that the PPP-led Sindh government had failed to complete K-IV project in 12 years. “We will provide clean water to people across Sindh,” he added.

The PTI leader said that unrest was on rise across the province and added that his party would fix issues of home department as well. He said the provincial finance commission would also be announced by their Sindh government. He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had gifted 50 fire brigades to the people of Karachi and they would ensure their availability in all districts.

Taking a jibe at joint opposition, Sherzaman said that COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the country but the Paksitan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were taking the people to the streets just to protect their ‘corruption’. “ Moulana Fazalur Rehman is not concerned with Islam but Islamabad. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are making the people die of coronavirus. The vision of the Prime Minister is to eliminate COVID-19 while the vision of the opposition is to kill the people through coronavirus,” he added.

Hailing the PM, he said the country’s economy was moving forward in right direction due to Imran Khan’s efforts. “Today, millions of people have got employment. Investors from all over the world are now investing in Pakistan. Apart from foreign exchange reserves, industry is also developing,” he said.

The PTI Karachi senior vice president Mahmood Moulvi, Sindh assembly members Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, Arsalan Taj, Bilal Ghaffar, Rabia Azfar, PTI leader Arsalan Faisal Mirza and others were also present on the occasion.