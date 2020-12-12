Share:

These geopolitical developments in the GMER will portend far reaching strategic connotations for the South-Central Asian Region too. There will be a veritable re-orientation of geopolitical alignments in the GMER as the US-Israel-GCC Combine, as expected, takes practical shape and starts asserting itself. The regional strategic balance will become dangerously askew. It will cause other regional players to reposition themselves according to their own national imperatives. Iran will obviously consider itself at the centre of US-Israel-GCC crosshairs and will move to secure itself and its interests. It will proactively secure its Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs), its oil trade routes, its strategically important infrastructure etc and seek allies for itself. The region’s polarisation will be crystallised and a competing grouping to counter the US-Israel-GCC Combine might emerge.

The GMER will be on edge as never before.

The Muslim World will inevitably split along ethnic and sectarian lines; Arab and non-Arab, Shiite and Sunni. Hostilities in the GMER, if any at all, will inevitably acquire sectarian undertones. Iran is bound to get tremendous support from all Shiite majority countries/areas within the Muslim World and even within the GCC. It will look at Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, CARs, Malaysia, Indonesia etc for support. It will also look up to the UN, EU, Russia, China, Turkey and Pakistan to help create a modicum of strategic restraint and balance in the GMER. A President Biden Administration will re-engage Iran without prejudice to its national objective of denying Iran nuclear weapons capability. It will want the JCPOA to include Iran’s ballistic missile forces/capabilities as well. The GCC will want to be proactively consulted before President Biden revisits the JCPOA with Iran. The US will not be averse to taking strong military action if Iran does not submit to its diktat. The US-led West will be in full support of the US-Israel-GCC endeavour to this end. China has plans to invest about US $400 billion in Iran and would prefer a pacified and stable GMER. Russia has always supported Iran and is likely to do so without getting militarily involved. The COVID-19 afflicted world economy will dread a probable disruption of oil supplies, internationally.

The evolving geopolitical environment in the GMER will attract India in more ways than one. It enjoys excellent relations with the entire US-Israel-GCC Combine. Its inclusion will give the grouping a lot more stature and add to its military clout substantially. India will relish the opportunity to act as a security provider in the GMER and be able to project power beyond its borders—a role it has pined for since long. Were that to happen, India would become quite indispensable to the US. It would be an essential part of two of US’ most critical and pressing engagements in Asia—the GMER and the Indo-Pacific. Its alignment with the US will be further solidified. However, India has its own woes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and astride the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan to consider. It finds itself caught in a fearsome two-front war scenario and its military, by and large, remains fixed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir Region (IIOJ&KR). Will India maintain its infamous non-alignment and autonomy at the geopolitical level or will it forsake Iran and succumb to the lure of an extra regional role? Considering the maverick PM Modi, a proactive India in the US-Israel-GCC Combine cannot be ruled out altogether.

India’s inclusion in the US-Israel-GCC Arab Combine will crystallise its massive diplomatic edge over Pakistan in the GMER—an edge that Pakistan appears to have needlessly and senselessly squandered. Pakistan might find itself virtually in no-man’s land and hard pressed to chart its way out of this geopolitical conundrum of its own making. It must remedy the situation post haste. Regardless, Pakistan’s foreign policy can never have a sectarian tinge. It must pursue and secure Pakistan’s national interests only. Period. It has traditionally had excellent diplomatic, economic and military relations with the GCC which has been more than forthcoming to help it out of its economic woes on countless occasions. It has a very large workforce employed there which remits direly needed foreign exchange back home. Trade and oil supplies from the GCC are vital for Pakistan. Iran is contiguous to Pakistan and has burgeoning friendly relations with it.

Maintaining balance in this emerging geopolitical environment will be key for Pakistan. It must endeavour to adopt an unbiased stance between the belligerents in the GMER. It must not feel compelled to recognise Israel or become a party to either the US-Israel-GCC Combine or Iran. In case of hostilities, it must not allow either party use of its land, air or sea territorial limits or any military facilities. Pakistan must never become a party to aggression against any other Muslim country. This might be the most prudent option for it.

Pakistan has already shown clarity of thought and policy by announcing that Israel will only be recognised once it has moved back to its pre-1967 Arab-Israel War borders, a two-state solution with the Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem has been arrived at and that it is acceptable to the Palestinians—a la the Arab Peace Initiative.

Pakistan now must move to ensuring strategic restraint and avoidance of war in the GMER. It could actually propose an extra regional grouping, under the auspices of the UN if necessary, to positively intervene and help pacify tensions in the region. This group could be China and/or Russia-led and include Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan etc. The group’s involvement by itself will generate strategic restraint and balance, stability and peace in the GMER. Conversely, if the expected US-Israel-GCC-India Combine emerges and acquires extra regional dimensions then, as an unintended consequence, it might force a China-Russia-Iran-Pakistan-Turkey alignment to arise to create that strategic balance necessary for regional and world peace. Resultantly, the world will be severely polarised and a veritable Cold War will ensue.

President Biden thus holds the key to peace in the GMER and the world.