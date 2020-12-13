Share:

PESHAWAR - Former head of the Pathology Department of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Professor Dr Zeb-un-Nisa died due to coronavirus complications here on Saturday.

Provincial Doctors Association said she was on a ventilator at a private hospital for more than a week. With her death, the total number of doctors dying from the coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has risen to 28 while 44 heath workers have also died across the province so far.

Funeral prayers for Professor Dr Zeb-un-Nisa were offered at Hayatabad Peshawar Phase 2 on Saturday evening.

Provincial Doctor Association Peshawar has complained that the KP government has not announced any package for the health professionals who have died while performing duties at hospitals, adding they were still deprived of risk allowance which the government had announced during the first wave of infection.