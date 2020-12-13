Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said the province has reported 1,624 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, he said 13,393 samples were tested during this period. The provincial total has risen to 194,359 while the death toll is 3,149. Shah urged citizens to abide by standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the virus.

Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovers

from COVID-19

Sindh minister for industries & commerce and anti-corruption & cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo recovered from coronavirus and his test report stated to be negative.

A few weeks ago, when the report of coronavirus came positive, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo had quarantined himself, said a statement on Saturday. After recovering from coronavirus, Dharejo has resumed his routine activities.