LAHORE-Sindh were declared the winners of the Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after topping the table with 48 points. On the third day of the tenth and final round match of the tournament, Sindh played out a drawn game with Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who ended the tournament on second position defeated Northern by two wickets, while defending champions Southern Punjab who finished on fourth position played out a drawn game against Central Punjab. Resuming their second innings on 48 for two with a lead of 116 runs, Sindh declared their innings on 222 for five in 59 overs.

Syed Mohammad Tahami top-scored with a 126-ball 76, which included eight fours and a six. Rameez Aziz (54 not out, six fours, 98 balls) and Ammad Alam (46 off 33 balls) were other significant contributors to Sindh’s batting. For Balochistan, Zainullah took three wickets for 56 runs. Chasing 291 to win, Balochistan managed to score 120 for two in 33 overs when stumps were drawn. Awais Zia remained unbeaten on 52 off 76 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BALOCHISTAN VS SINDH, KCCA STADIUM, KARACHI:

SINDH 279 all out, 80.3 overs (M Taha 66, Fahad Iqbal 65; Gohar Faiz 3-43, Raza-ul-Hasan 3-69, Najeebullah Achakzai 2-57, Zainullah 2-60) and 222-5, 59 overs (Syed M Tahami 76, Rameez Aziz 54*, Ammad Alam 46; Zainullah 3-56) vs BALOCHISTAN 211 all out, 78.2 overs (Abdul Rehman Muzammil 75, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 45; Abrar Ahmed 9-98) and 120-2, 33 overs (Awais Zia 52*). Result: Match Drawn.

NORTHERN VS KHYBER

PAKHTUNKHWA, TMC GROUND, KARACHI:

NORTHERN 173 all out, 39.3 overs (Mubasir Khan 64, Aamer Jamal 27*; Asif Afridi 5-51, M Imran 2-34) and 281 all out, 68 overs (Aamer Jamal 135*, Shoaib Ahmed 46; Asif Afridi 6-100, M Imran 3-58) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 264 all out, 74.4 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 85, Saqib Jamil 75; Mubasir Khan 6-84, Salman Irshad 2-46) and 193-8, 60 overs (Zohaib Khan 48*; Mubasir Khan 3-57, Farhan Shafiq 2-35, Mehran Mumtaz 2-51). Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by two wickets.

CENTRAL PUNJAB VS

SOUTHERN PUNJAB, NBP SPORTS COMPLEX, KARACHI:

CENTRAL PUNJAB 202 all out, 54.1 overs (Anas Mahmood 66, Imran Dogar 43; Ali Usman 8-57, M Irfan 2-35) and 311 all out, 71.3 overs (M Irfan Khan 61, Imran Dogar 56; Ali Usman 5-93, M Irfan 5-108) vs SOUTHERN PUNJAB 278 all out, 73.1 overs (Ali Usman 74, Anas Mustafa 60; Shahid Nawaz 4-44, Ehsan Adil 3-53) and 211-4, 49 overs (Anas Mustafa 56, Waqar Hussain 51; M Ali 2-62). Result: Match Drawn.