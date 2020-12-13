Share:

RENALA KHURD/ SARGODHA - Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents in nearby localities here on Saturday.

In a road accident that took place near Hujra Shah Muqeem area where two motorcycles collided with each other. As s result, motorcyclists-Nawaz (45) and Tehreem (18) died on the spot.

In another incident, Abdul Razzaq died of electrocution while working in an under-construction shop in Anwaar Shaheed colony. Police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.

ACE retrieves

18 kanal state land

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday claimed to have retrieved 18 kanal state land from land grabbers in the district. The ACE sources said Iftikhar Ahmed and other residents of Chak No 118-NB in tehsil Sillanwali had occupied 18 kanal land of the revenue department worth Rs 5 million. On the direction of the regional director, Assitant Director (Investigation) ACE Taswar Abbas with the district administration retrieved the land.

Six outlaws arrested

Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Saturday that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon handlers, the team of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdictions and nabbed six criminals and recovered 2.1 kg hashish and 2 pistols 30 bore from them. They were identified as; Muhammad Sarfraz,Naqeeb Hassan,Muhammad Akram,Abu Bakr,Muhammad Zain and Muhammad Zafar. Separate cases were registered against the accused.