Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that today's public gathering by looters of national exchequer will face failure as these elements have been rejected by public.

Expressing sorrow over Opposition parties' negative politics, he said unfortunately PDM has made Corona virus a partner in their alliance as Opposition is proving responsible for spreading Corona virus.

He said that Opposition' public gatherings have got no agenda but to close its files of its leaders' corruption. He said that people of Lahore will flatly reject the negative politics by PDM parties by not attending today's gathering. Usman Buzdar said that action will be taken regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement's today gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan as per law.

He said that PDM will be remembered for its agenda to save its corruption and spread Corona.