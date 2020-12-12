Share:

Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism (TREK) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finally been launched by PM Imran Khan, in collaboration with the World Bank Group, KP Government and Nestle Pakistan. This new initiative to promote responsible and ecological tourism within the country is not only grounded in achievable reality but will also go a long way in preserving the sanctity of the region. If authorities, along with the local population, remain committed to the cause, the potential of expanding the project seems promising.

TREK places a strong emphasis on preserving the northern environment through undertaking waste management schemes, like recycling plastic, across the province. Furthermore, it entails that the local population be educated and made aware about the importance of maintaining a healthy atmosphere not only for the sake of their livelihoods but also to protect the landscape. As such, waste collection and minimisation is expected to become an integral part of the tourism industry in Pakistan. Addressing this narrative in Pakistan is a major step forward for the government, both federal and provincial. For far too long, the tourism industry has remained neglected despite having made substantial contributions to the environment.

One aspect that could, perhaps, be worked towards is reducing the level of air pollution caused primarily by high powered jeeps needed for transportation in the area. Leaving behind a trail of thick smoke, the increased use of these vehicles is bound to be detrimental to the population residing in the area, even if it is momentary. Fortunately, this problem is also one that can be countered fairly easily. Long-term infrastructure improvement along with strict fitness standards for vehicles are avenues worth exploring.

As far as TREK is concerned, all relevant bodies have done well in bringing forward and solving an issue that was previously unacknowledged by the country. Now, all effort must go towards ensuring stern implementation.