MITHI - Tharparkar police, during an ongoing campaign against traffic violations, removed fancy number plates and tinted glasses from various vehicles. Traffic police, on Saturday, conducted snap checking on different roads and inspected compliance of rules, documents and number plates. Traffic officials advised drivers of private and public transport particularly of trucks, buses, coaches, vans and qingqi rickshaws to abide by the traffic rules to avoid strict legal action.

Twenty more Covid-19 positive cases reported

in Tharparkar

Twenty more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Tharparkar district taking tally of positive cases to 1,814.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan Das and district focal person for corona Dr Aneel Kumar on Saturday sharing details about c orona updates said that health department had taken 198 samples for detecting pandemic during last 24 hours out of them 20 tested positive and 252 negative, while 48,827 tests have so far been conducted out of them 1,814 emerged positive with positivity rate of 4%.

They said that out of infected patients 1,714 (94.49%) have been recovered, while the number of active cases is 95 with 5.24% recovery ratio while 5 patients have died. DHO further said that as many as 64,661 patients reported negative while reports of 199 patients not yet received.