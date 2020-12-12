Share:

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is suffering from so much financial damage that it is seeking Rs2 billion bailout package from the Punjab government with immediate effect to deal with various operational and administrative affairs. The Agency claims that due to “indispensable factors”, it is in dire need of the government’s financial assistance, which will be used to pay off the companies’ liabilities and run the affairs of its business.

Like with all other institutions, WASA has suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with major blows to its revenue collection during the last quarter of the financial year, 2019-20. However, this is not just a pandemic financial crisis—WASA has been facing problems for a long time. A lot of issues have arisen because of its policy regarding domestic tariffs. While expenditures have increased due to inflation, the government subsidy and domestic tariffs have remained frozen for years, causing the institution to go into a massive deficit. The biggest drain of resources seems to come from the liability against electricity bills—as the price of electricity has increased, non-payment of bills has led to the disconnection of electricity connections at Wasa installations.

The entity’s downfall shows that just freezing one industry’s tariffs, while other commodities experience a rapid increase in prices, is obviously not a sustainable policy. Luckily, Wasa’s problems are not unfixable—there are some clear policy initiatives that the government could take to get the company running again at least. If this bailout is granted, it should not just end with a grant of money—the government needs to stay on top of Wasa’s working and make sure that it is being run on a profitable model, not on losses which will only require more and more bailouts.