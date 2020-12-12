Share:

ISLAMABAD-Employees of an Italian company are strapped with a wearable that lights up, vibrates and makes ‘annoying’ sounds if they get within six feet of each other. IK Multimedia, known for making microphones and dongles to connect guitars to smartphones, has added pandemic-related wearables to its product line up. CEO Enrico Iori is using the devices for his employees in Italy and the US, all of which are touting bracelets, belt clips and lanyards to instill the social distancing recommendation for limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Safe Spacer is a small, square shaped gadget that is designed with ultra-wide band technology that, according to the firm, is 10 times more accurate than Bluetooth. The device can be placed in different cases including a watch, lantern and key chain and is available for $99.

Iori, founder and CEO of IK Multimedia, told: ‘We had no outbreak, we had no internally generated cases. And the good news is that the people stay apart.

The device buzzes and vibrates. It keeps the people apart because it’s annoying.’ The device features a unique ID tag and built-in memory to optionally associate with workers’ names for tracing unintended contact.