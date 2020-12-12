Share:

AUCKLAND-Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who had been rested for the West Indies series, have been named in New Zealand’s squad for their upcoming T20Is against Pakistan. Ross Taylor misses out.

Williamson and Boult, along with Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Daryl Mitchell will only be available for the second and third T20Is. Mitchell Santner will serve as the stand-in skipper for the first T20I, which begins in Auckland on 18 December. The impressive duo of Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway has been retained. Phillips and Conway were involved in a record 181-run stand for the third wicket in the second T20I against West Indies just a couple of weeks ago.

Missing from action is speedster Lockie Ferguson, who was withdrawn from the squad after scans revealed a bones stress injury of his lumbar spine. Fellow pacer Hamish Bennett has also been ruled out with an abdominal tear. Another major missing name is that of veteran Ross Taylor, who finds himself out of the squad with the return of Williamson and the inclusion of Phillips and Conway.

Among new faces, fast bowler Jacob Duffy has earned his maiden call-up and will be available for the first match. Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman and Doug Bracewell have been included for the opening game as well. Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle will form the spin trio along with Santer. Astle, who has featured in three T20Is so far, last played a game in September 2019.

1ST T20I SQUAD: Mitchell Santner (c), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn , Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

2ND AND 3RD T20I SQUAD: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.