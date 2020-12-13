Share:

Islamabad-Ramna police have arrested a woman over the death of her six-year-old son, who was allegedly beaten to death by her, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Muzamil Abbas while the woman as Nasim Bibi. Police have sent the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.

According to police spokesman, the incident was discovered after the Ramna police received a report from a man that his sister in law Nasim Bibi tortured to death her son Muzamil in Maira Abadi at G-12. He told police the child was adopted by him soon after his birth with permission of Nasim Bibi and her husband. The informer added he brought up the child upto age of five years when Nasima approached a court of law and took back her son after a legal battle. “Muzamil did not want to live with her mother on which she used to torture him severely,” he told police.

The child died of severe torture by his mother, he added. Following the information, a police team raided the house of Nasim and recovered dead body of child, the spokesman said adding that the killer mother was arrested on the spot. The dead body was moved to PIMS for autopsy, he said. A case would be registered against the accused woman after issuance of medical report by the doctors, he said. A police officer told media that several torture marks/wounds were found on body of child. Action will be taken against the killer woman as per law, he said.