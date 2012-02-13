

PESHAWAR - In collaboration with Sonic Peace Makers, a grand musical event was arranged at the Pearl Continental Hotel, says a press release.

There were about 750 guests that included large number of families, elites of the city and music lovers.

The performers on the occasion were American vocalist Todd Shea, famous local group of youngsters Khumarian along with a Chinese singer, pop star of Pakistan Farhan Saeed and legendary folk singer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zarsanga who is also the recipient of the highest civil award of Pakistan “Pride of Performance”.

Tahir Khan, Corporate GM Events, Marketing, Media & Communications, Hashoo Group Hotels, on the occasion informed the audience of the forthcoming events at the hotel for which he gave full credit to the General Manager of the PC Sardar Akbar.

The worth mentioning feature of the musical evening was that large number of families showed up, something very rare these days.