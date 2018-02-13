KARACHI - The police investigators, probing the killing of South Waziristan youngster Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter, claimed to have arrested at least three more cops believed to be a part of the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar’s team.

With these three latest arrests, the number of arrests made by the police investigations in connection with the Naqeebullah killing has been rose to nine. Though the police investigators claim to have arrested nine cops, however, they are remained fail to arrest the key cops who were part of the ‘encounter team’.

The three cops who were arrested were included constables Abdul Ali, Shafiq and Ghulam Nazuk. They were posted to the Abbas Town police post and their arrests were made from Sacchal area. Investigations SP Abid Qaimkhani confirmed the arrests saying that the arrests were made on the night between Sunday and the Monday while the police have also acquired their seven days remand from the court, adding that earlier the six cops were arrested in connection with the Naqeebullah killing in previous raids.

Sources privy to the investigations said that the police investigations have so far arrested the nine cops who were believed to be the part of the SSP Anwar team, however, they are remained fail to arrest those cops who were part of the encounter team at the time when Naqeebullah along with three others was killed in an alleged encounter in Shah Latif on January 13.

“A total six cops including Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat (now suspended) were presented at the time of encounter occurred and all of them including their chief SSP Rao Anwar remained on hiding,” said a senior police officer privy to the matter. “All they are remained in country but went into hiding while different police teams are already dispatched in various parts of the country to trace and arrest them.”

SSP Rao Anwar and his police party remained in hiding since controversy arose against them following the killing of a South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud’s killing in a fake encounter along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13 as what earlier the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar had claimed that the four associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State were killed during an encounter with the police. The family of another Qari Ahsan who was killed along with Naqeebullah Mehsud also approached the police for registering a kidnapping-cum-murder case against SSP Anwar and his team, however, a case has yet to be registered.

A murder case along with the clause of the anti-terrorism act was registered against SSP Anwar and his team members after the three member inquiry committee headed by Additional IG CTD found them guilty during inquiry.

The killing of Mehsud sparked countrywide protests last month which still continues in different parts of the country, particularly outside the Islamabad Press Club where hundreds of people belonging to various Pashtun communities are staging sit-in against the brutal killing of Naqeebullah in a fake encounter by SSP Anwar and his team.

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to place name of the former Malir SSP Rao Anwar on the Exit Control List (ECL) and also ordered police to arrest them. The court has also ordered intelligence agencies to help police arrest the absconding officer who is known as encounter specialist and accused of killing several people .

Later on, the IGP Sindh has also constituted a high level investigation headed by Additional IG Sindh Aftab Pathan to probe the case and arrest SSP Anwar and his team while also two police teams were also dispatched to Punjab and KPK to arrest the suspended cops, however, the Sindh police remained fail to trace and arrest them.