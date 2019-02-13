Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Gallery 6 will re-open an exhibition at its premises featuring a collection of paintings in mixed media, as well as photographs and installations on February 15 to highlight the issues of climate change for public awareness through art showcase.

The exhibition titled ‘Art for Climate Change’ was organized earlier by gallery 6 on December 18, 2018 at Pakistan National Council for Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with few other organizations, and 16 painters, photographers and filmmakers participated in the show.

Ajab Khan, Sana Arjumand and Ali Sajid painted breathtaking landscapes while among other artists were Ali Ijaz, Kiran Saleem, and Irfan Gul Dahri, Asad Asghar, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Tariq, Sujjal Kayani and S.M. Khayam who presented their landscape paintings, while, Amna Yaseen contributed photographs that highlighted the degradation of pristine landscapes for the show.

Gallery 6 owner Dr Arjumand Faisel while talking to APP appreciated the artists work and said, the nation was facing ever-rising temperatures, drought and flooding that threatened health, agriculture, water supplies and hopes for development. They said Pakistan had a low income per person and was very vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

“We hoped the show will attract individuals, organizations and media to create a sense of urgency to save the environment”, Arjumand added.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by ambassador of Spain Manuel Dauran and will continue till February 22.