LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Tuesday expressed his displeasure at the poor performance of station house officers who failed to arrest most wanted criminals.

According to an official handout, the DIG said that failure in meeting the target to arrest proclaimed offenders of “B” category shows complete negligence and inability of SHOs of Model Town police division. “SHOs with poor performance and lethargic attitude do not deserve such postings,” he warned. He said concerned SDPOs would be considered responsible for poor performance of their SHOs. All SDPOs and SHOs are directed to strictly implement the ban on kite-flying and one-wheeling in their respective beats, he said.

“Police officers should come out in the field to control crime. They should have control on their temper and they must behave politely with their subordinates and citizens. Otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them,” the DIG said.

The DIG informed that the performance of all SHOs was being evaluated by the department at police station level. SHOs with continuous poor performance as less than 30 percent will be considered in “C” category. Reports regarding the efficient and dull SHOs should be prepared on urgent basis and submitted to his office so that inefficient SHOs could be removed from their present place of posting, he added.

The DIG said that armed robberies beneath the underpasses of the city would not be tolerated. SHOs should control incidents of crime at underpasses and CCTV cameras should be installed at all the underpasses of the city in consultation with Safe City Authority, he said.

The DIG said that concerned SDPOs should personally monitor police response time on Rescue-15 calls at each police station. He directed the SHOs to control miscellaneous crimes particularly burglary, motorcycle theft, pick pocketing and other related incidents. He said that aggressive crackdown should be initiated against top 500 Target Offenders after meeting the targets of arresting POs of “B” category.

Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that concrete measures are being taken to strengthen the police stations and to build the capacity of the police force. As many as 400 motorcycles along with 3000 additional police force would be provided to the different police stations of the city. Similarly, 200 new beats shall also be created so that police would be able to control crime independently and more effectively. He informed that funds for the improvement of Model Police Stations have also been approved. He directed the concerned officers to complete repair and maintenance work including construction of washrooms and provision of water supply at different police stations.

100 suspects arrested by Iqbal Town police

Lahore’s Iqbal Town police division during its crackdown on criminals arrested at least 100 suspects during the previous week.

A police spokesman said the police teams also recovered 9 pistols, 14-kg Charas, 160-grams heroin and 206 liters of liquor from their possession. The Iqbal Town police division busted two gangs of criminals by arresting their six members and seized Rs 250,000 from them. The police also arrested seven Proclaimed Offenders during the last week. The Iqbal Town division also arrested 42 criminals for violating the ban on kite-flying, aerial firing, and Loudspeaker Act.

Additional IG takes charge

Punjab Additional-IG (Operations) Inam Ghani on Tuesday resumed the charge of his office and visited various sections of the Operation Wing at the Central Police Office. DIG (Operations) Captain Retired Ata and AIG Malik Awais also accompanied the officer.

On this occasion, AIG Malik Awais briefed the additional-IG about working of the operations branch, administrative structure, coordination with other districts and operational strategies in case of emergencies or any untoward situation.

During his visit, the additional-IG was also briefed about the problems being faced by officers of the operations branch. He assured that as per directions of IGP he would develop a better working relationship.

The DPR also briefed the additional-IG about media management and social media strategies. Additional IG Inam Ghani assured that he would not only try his best for better coordination of police with media but also help bridge the communication gap between them. He further said that a mechanism was being made to provide factual and timely information to media.